Open Menu

More Than 7.5 Kg Drugs Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

More than 7.5 kg drugs recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) In a crackdown conducted on Monday,seven drug dealers have been apprehended, and a substantial quantity of drugs, weighing 7.5 kilograms, has been seized from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Dhamyal police held lady smuggler namely Ayesha and recovered more than 02 kg drugs from her possession.

Similarly, Kahuta police recovered nabbed Asif and recovered 1.1 kg drugs from his custody.

While, Sadiqabad police recovered booked Owais and recovered 1.2 kg drugs from him.

And same quantity was recovered from Salman.

Sadar Wah police recovered 700 gram of charas from Abdul Rehman.

Following operation, Ratta Amaral police recovered 640 gram of charas from Afzal.

Kalar Syedan police recovered 550 gram of charas from Masood.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and will be punished.

Those who inject drugs into the veins of the youth cannot escape the grip of the law, he added.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Sadiqabad Progress Same Kahuta From

Recent Stories

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Isl ..

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC

1 hour ago
 Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, pla ..

Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy

1 hour ago
 e-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Throu ..

E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions

2 hours ago
 Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagC ..

Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..

2 hours ago
 Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dis ..

Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute

3 hours ago
 Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Expe ..

Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us

3 hours ago
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arab ..

Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail

3 hours ago
 Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

5 hours ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

5 hours ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

5 hours ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan