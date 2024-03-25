More Than 7.5 Kg Drugs Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) In a crackdown conducted on Monday,seven drug dealers have been apprehended, and a substantial quantity of drugs, weighing 7.5 kilograms, has been seized from their possession.
According to police spokesman, Dhamyal police held lady smuggler namely Ayesha and recovered more than 02 kg drugs from her possession.
Similarly, Kahuta police recovered nabbed Asif and recovered 1.1 kg drugs from his custody.
While, Sadiqabad police recovered booked Owais and recovered 1.2 kg drugs from him.
And same quantity was recovered from Salman.
Sadar Wah police recovered 700 gram of charas from Abdul Rehman.
Following operation, Ratta Amaral police recovered 640 gram of charas from Afzal.
Kalar Syedan police recovered 550 gram of charas from Masood.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.
SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and will be punished.
Those who inject drugs into the veins of the youth cannot escape the grip of the law, he added.
