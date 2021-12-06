UrduPoint.com

Mortal Remains Of Victim Of Sialkot Tragedy Reaches Colombo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 11:00 PM

Mortal remains of victim of Sialkot tragedy reaches Colombo

The mortal remains of the victim of Sialkot tragedy Priyantha Diyawadana reached to his home country on Monday evening

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The mortal remains of the victim of Sialkot tragedy Priyantha Diyawadana reached to his home country on Monday evening.

Pakistan Acting High Commissioner Tanvir Ahmad and Press Secretary Kalsoom Qaiser received the mortal remains and conveyed the sympathies of the people and government of Pakistan to the relatives of the deceased present at the airport.

Meanwhile representatives from all walks of life visited the Pakistan High Commission, Colombo.

Those who came were from Sri Lankan Parliament and were Coordinators for the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka for all religions including Hinduism, Christianity, Buddhism and islam.

All of them expressed their satisfaction over the quick action of the Pakistan Government in apprehension of the perpetrators of the Sialkot tragedy.

They also appreciated the fact that the Prime Minister Imran Khan personally headed the whole situation and took personal interest in bringing the culprits to justice.

They shared feelings of sorrow and grief for the family of the victims and thanked the Acting High Commissioner Tanvir Ahmad for prompt response to all contacting the Pakistan High Commission for information or recording their sentiments.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the perpetrators had no mercy from God and they will not be given any pardon by the law as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Sri Lanka Parliament Colombo Sialkot God Christian Family All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

EGA’s GAC awards significant mining contract to ..

EGA’s GAC awards significant mining contract to Guinean firm as it seeks to ex ..

6 minutes ago
 SAFEEN Feeders bolsters UAE-coastal feeder service ..

SAFEEN Feeders bolsters UAE-coastal feeder service fleet with addition of SAFEEN ..

6 minutes ago
 Russia, India Call for Work on Denuclearization of ..

Russia, India Call for Work on Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

6 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan expresses sorrow over Army Helicopt ..

CM Balochistan expresses sorrow over Army Helicopter crash in Siachen

6 minutes ago
 Three police personnel injured in Quetta blast

Three police personnel injured in Quetta blast

6 minutes ago
 UN Says Putin-Biden Call 'Extremely Important,' Ho ..

UN Says Putin-Biden Call 'Extremely Important,' Hopes to See De-Escalation Aroun ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.