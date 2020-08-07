UrduPoint.com
MoST To Launch Two Programs In Fields Of Medical Engineering, Agriculture: Chaudhry Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the Ministry of Science and Technology will launch its next two programs related to the fields of Medical Engineering and Agriculture this month with the approval of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

In a tweet, the federal minister informed that the first program is related to medical engineering. "We want the whole district of Sialkot to be given the same status as Gwadar in order to increase the export of 400 million Dollars up to two billion dollars in the next two years", he said.

Listing the other initiative, Chaudhry Fawad said the second program is to set up Hi-Tech agricultural farms ranging from two acres to twelve acres.

These agricultural farms, equipped with the modern technology, will change the way of cultivation for the small farmers. Along with this, "We will also change the whole environment of our agriculture", Chaudhry Fawad said.

