Mother of Chairman Pakistan Electric Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Salim Baig passed away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Mother of Chairman Pakistan Electric Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Salim Baig passed away.

Her Namaz e Janaza would be held on Thursday at 9 pm at his residence House No 559-C Faisal Town Lahore, said a press release.