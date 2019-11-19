Mother, son among 3 killed in road accidents in Sargodha

(@imziishan)

Three people including a woman were killed while two others injured in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Darya Khan Police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Three people including a woman were killed while two others injured in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Darya Khan Police limits.

Police said on Tuesday one Iftikhar Ahmad resident of Pir Kot Jhang along with his mother Sultana Bibi (55) were travelling on Sillanwali- Jhang road when a recklessly driven truck hit their motorbike near Haryanwala railway station.

In result both mother and son died on the spot and the accused managed to fled from the scene.

In another accident, collision of two motorcycles occurred near Zafat Morr, claiming life of a youth Muhammad Amjad on the spot while the other motorcyclists Mahtab and Omar Farooq sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.