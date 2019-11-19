UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mother, Son Among 3 Killed In Road Accidents In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 12:33 PM

Mother, son among 3 killed in road accidents in Sargodha

Three people including a woman were killed while two others injured in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Darya Khan Police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Three people including a woman were killed while two others injured in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Darya Khan Police limits.

Police said on Tuesday one Iftikhar Ahmad resident of Pir Kot Jhang along with his mother Sultana Bibi (55) were travelling on Sillanwali- Jhang road when a recklessly driven truck hit their motorbike near Haryanwala railway station.

In result both mother and son died on the spot and the accused managed to fled from the scene.

In another accident, collision of two motorcycles occurred near Zafat Morr, claiming life of a youth Muhammad Amjad on the spot while the other motorcyclists Mahtab and Omar Farooq sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Road Died Jhang Darya Khan Women From Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Belarus Election Commission Head Slams OSCE Conclu ..

8 seconds ago

Hong Kong Chief Executive Urges Peaceful Resolutio ..

12 seconds ago

Motorway Police recover stolen vehicle, car-lifter ..

15 seconds ago

Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif leaves ..

22 seconds ago

Nawaz Sharif departs for London in air-ambulance f ..

42 minutes ago

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affai ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.