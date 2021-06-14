Motorcycle lifters gang busted, 10 stolen motorcycles recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Jamshed Quarters Police Station on Sunday arrested a five-member gang of motorcycle lifters and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Jamshed Division Farooque Bijarani told APP that the arrested accused were identified as Shan alias Shani, Muhammad Younus, Mian Rahim Shah, Shabbir Ahmed and Syed Muhammad Asad.

They also confessed their involvement in number of motorcycle lifting cases, said the SP.

Farooque said that a case had been registered and further investigations were underway.