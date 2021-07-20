UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Killed In A Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:38 PM

Motorcyclist killed in a road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, here on Tuesday According to police, the accident took place near Chak 143-GB where a rashly driven car hit a motorcycle, causing death toTayyab on-the-spot.

Police have shifted the body to THQ hospital.

