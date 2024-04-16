Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Johrabad police limits,here on Tuesday.
According to a police spokesperson, motorcyclist Muhammad Majeed was travelling on Khushab-Johrabad road on a motorcycle when a speeding car from the opposite direction hit the bike near Khokhar petroleum. Resultantly,he died on the spot.
