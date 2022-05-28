UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclists To Have Petrol Card: PPP Leader

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2022 | 01:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Information Secretary, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bahawalpur Division, Malik Shah Muhammad Channar has claimed that motorcyclists would have petrol cards to get relief in petrol price at gasoline stations.

In a press release issued here, he said that the central leadership of PPP had cleared that the national government was forced to increase prices of petroleum products as previous regime led by then prime minister Imran Khan had inked agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Although, current increase in petroleum products has disturbed people," he said, adding that but the government, of which PPP was also a partner had been mulling over to introduce petrol card for motorcyclists to get relief in petrol price at gasoline stations.

He said that now Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was also being implemented in letter and spirit to control poverty. He said that the nation was forced to face off price hike due to agreements inked between then Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led government and IMF.

He said the current government had been facing challenges of price hike, poverty and unemployment. He, however, hoped that it would succeed in resolving such issues. He said that the national government took hard decisions in the interest of the country and nation.

