Motorway Police Check Passengers Vaccination Certificates At M-I

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:42 PM

DSP motorway police along with National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and RTA secretary Rawalpindi Monday checked the vaccination certificates of passengers of public transports as well as goods carriage vehicles at Islamabad to Peshawar Motorway (M-I).

The teams impounded several vehicles for not following the NCOC directions regarding vaccination.

The public transport vehicles accommodating non-vaccinated passengers were sent back to bus stands. However, motorway police following the directions of the NCOC, barred goods transport vehicles to enter Islamabad to Peshawar motorway without vaccination.

The teams with the help of motorway police on the spot, vaccinated single dose of Cansino vaccine to the passengers and drivers of all kind of transports.

