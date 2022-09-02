UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Doing All-out Measures To Keep Traffic Moving

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Motorway Police was doing all-out measures to keep the flow of traffic moving while also being engaged in relief operations at flood affected areas.

According to Khalid Mahmood IG Motorway Police, on the instructions of Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood all possible measures were being taken to help the flood victims.

"The Motorway Police along with other national agencies are engaged in relief operations. food, drinks and free medicines are being provided to the victims in flood relief camps on national highways. Paramedical staff of the Motorway Police is also present day and night in the flood relief camps," he said.

Khalid Mahmood was personally supervising the rehabilitation and relief work.

Meanwhile the road between Tehsil Othal, Linda Bridge and Shahwani Hotel was broken. Due to the damage to the bridge in Quetta, the traffic was being diverted through the Old Bailey Road.

In Sukkur, there was rush of traffic from Kumb Chotok to Mehran Highway and near Kotri in Kandiaro. Traffic near Kharan and Khaira Mori on the national highway has been diverted to an alternative route while there was also traffic congestion near Shahpur Jahanian and Sodja. The traffic has been diverted to alternate routes at Moro Bypass Taj Pump in Larkana.

The flow of traffic was blocked at Kakar Bypass in Meher near Degree College due to flood and near Karam Khan Kundaro Durham Naseerabad. There was also disruption in flow of traffic near Larkana Jannat Chowk.

