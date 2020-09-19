Motorway police thwart car theft, arrest accused

(@FahadShabbir)

Motorway Police on Saturday thwarted car theft near Chakri (Rawalpindi) and arrested the accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Motorway Police on Saturday thwarted car theft near Chakri (Rawalpindi) and arrested the accused.

The suspect Rashid Ali Sakna was fleeing to Faisalabad after stealing the vehicle, Corolla manufactured, bearing number plate AGX-031 from the area of Cantt Rawalpindi police station, a motorway police spokesman said.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused was wanted to police in nine other cases related to theft and robbery.

The suspect was handed over to the concerned police station.

Meanwhile, motorway police in a joint operation with custom officials arrested two more suspects after foiling an attempt of goods smuggling near Islamabad toll plaza.

On a tip-off, the authorities intercepted a truck bearing number plate P-1858 that contained smuggled goods.The accused identified as Tufail Khan and Alam Zeb handed over to the customs officials for further legal formalities.