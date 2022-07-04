UrduPoint.com

MPA Visits Sale Points For Sacrificial Animals

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 05:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :MPA Mansha Ullah Butt with Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas visited sale points set up for sacrificial animals on Wazirabad Road here on Monday.

Administrator Municipal Corporation Musa Ali Bukhari, DSP City Qaiser Amin Butt and others were also present.

On this occasion, Mansha Butt expressed satisfaction over arrangement made by the districtadministration for people in sale points.

More Stories From Pakistan

