MPAs from Rawalpindi called on CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :The Members Punjab Assembly (MPAs) from Rawalpindi on Saturday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed the initiatives being taken to resolve the problems of their respective constituencies.

They also discussed the progress of various ongoing development projects and welfare schemes.

The MPAs apprised the CM about the problems of their Constituencies on which the chief minister issued instruction on-the-spot to address these issues.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi to curb the 'Qabza Mafia' occupying forest lands in Murree.

Usman Buzdar also directed to resolve the problems and to improve the infrastructure of Murree.

He further directed to launch a comprehensive anti-dengue campaign and said that all available resources should be utilized in this regard. He warned that no negligence would be tolerated in providing the best treatment facilities to the dengue patients adding that the government had already alerted all the departments.

He said earlier opposition politicized the coronavirus pandemic and now trying to make score on dengue issue which was highly condemnable as these elements did not care about ailing humanity.

The CM congratulated the MPAs and the people on the approval of Rawalpindi Ring Road and Nullah Lai Expressway projects. He said that construction of Ring Road would provide relief to the people of twin cities and Nullah Lai Expressway would prove to be a game changer project for Rawalpindi region.

He further said that in the first phase, Rs 24 billion had been sanctioned for this project, adding that a separate development package for each city had been devised and for the first time development schemes had been launched keeping in view the needs and priorities of each city.

He said that the three years performance of the incumbent government was far better than 10 years of previous governments. The agenda of public service would be taken forward with more speed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The assembly members thanked the CM for his support and cooperation to resolve their issues. The provincial ministers also appreciated the efforts of the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for the Ring Road and Nullah Lai Expressway projects.

They said that by giving practical shape to these projects, Usman Buzdar had won the hearts of the people of Rawalpindi.

Women Assembly Members termed Chief Minister Usman Buzdar a benefactor of the people of Rawalpindi. MPAs were of the view that the number of development projects given by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to Rawalpindi was unprecedented adding that the era of real development for Rawalpindi had just now begun.

Provincial Ministers Raja Muhammad Basharat, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, MPAs and Commissioner Rawalpindi, RPO, Deputy Commissioner and CPO were also present on the occasion.