MPAs walk out of floor over resolution about Urdu language

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Members of the Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)- Pakistan Wednesday walked out of the floor of the house here.

At the outset of the provincial assembly session, members belonging to PTI and MQM- Pakistan requested Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani for presenting a resolution over a statement of Mehmood Khan Achakzai on urdu language in a Pakistan Democracy Movement (PDM)'s public meeting, which was said to be allowed after PA's business of the day that irked them to take step of walk-out.

Before going out of the house, they lodged their protest in front of the Speaker and chanted slogans 'Respect the Urdu language'.

The PA also presented a resolution on Islands and passed it.

Question and answers regarding the Sindh Population Welfare Department also held.

Earlier, the session started with recitation from the holy Quran and Naat Sharif with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.