MQM-P Leaders Urge Sindh Govt To Help Out Traders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:41 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has asked the Sindh Government to find a way out to help traders, financially suffering from the lockdown to resume their trade activities.

The MQM-P's Hyderabad chapter leaders and legislators held a meeting with the representatives of different traders associations at their party's office here Thursday and assured of their party's support in resumption of the trade.

The Hyderabad chapter Organizer of MQM-P Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui said the financial position of the small traders was deteriorating from bad to worse. He expressed fear that if the lockdown continued further the traders won't be able to afford two times meal in a day.

"Its responsibility of the provincial government to prevent such a situation from arising in which even the traders being to qualify for the financial support," he said.

Siddiqui said the Sindh Government should allow the traders to resume the trade activities.

The MPA Rashid Khilji said the provincial government should form the standard operating procedures (SOPs) without further delay and immediately allow the trade resumption.Khilji also demanded that the police action against the traders should also be stopped forthwith.

The MNA Salahuddin, MPA Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui and other party leaders were also attended the meeting.

