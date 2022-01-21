UrduPoint.com

MQM-P Worker Shot Dead In Tando Allahyar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 10:22 PM

MQM-P worker shot dead in Tando Allahyar

A worker of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), who was also accused into a murder case, was shot dead on a road outside District and Sessions Court of Tando Allahyar district on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :A worker of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), who was also accused into a murder case, was shot dead on a road outside District and Sessions Court of Tando Allahyar district on Friday.

The police also shot and injured the suspected assailant and took him into custody before shifting him to Liaquat University Hospital.

According to SSP Tando Allahyar Rukhsar Ahmed Khuawarh, slain Khalilur Rehman Khanzada alias Bholu was attacked when he was going to attend a court hearing of the murder case in which he was an accused person.

The SSP told that the police acting promptly to attack fired back on the assailant Asad Jikani who sustained 2 gunshots into his leg.

He added that the police also recovered a Kalashnikov and a pistol from the suspect's possession.

The SSP informed that Khanzada was charged in the murder case of Sindh Taraqi Pasand party's local leader Altaf Jiskani who was killed in Tando Allahyar on November 18,2020.

Aslam Rind, Zameer Rind, Mashooq alias Papu Rind and two unknown assailants were also nominated in the same case under sections 302, 147, 148 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code and 6/7 of Anti Terrorism Act.

The SSP said the district police had arrested all the accused persons but they were later released on the bail.

Rind and Khanzada were to appear in the court on Friday to attend hearing in the same murder case, he added.

He claimed that the police had put in place adequate security arrangements.

The incident's FIR has not been registered till the filing of this report.

The local workers of MQM-P reportedly closed the markets in Tando Allahyar in reaction to the incident.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Injured Dead Murder Attack MQM Police Road Same Tando Allahyar November FIR Market All From Court

Recent Stories

WHO Approves Pfizer/BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine f ..

WHO Approves Pfizer/BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine for Children Ages 5-11

34 seconds ago
 MPA Rashid Khilji condemns killing of MQM-P worker ..

MPA Rashid Khilji condemns killing of MQM-P worker

35 seconds ago
 Xi Jinping promotes seven military, armed police o ..

Xi Jinping promotes seven military, armed police officers to rank of general

37 seconds ago
 Chinese company rolls out nationwide logistics ser ..

Chinese company rolls out nationwide logistics services in Pakistan

40 seconds ago
 Punjab Food Authority discards 1,900 rotten eggs

Punjab Food Authority discards 1,900 rotten eggs

6 minutes ago
 Ohio Accepts $3.5Mln Deal With Volkswagen in Carbo ..

Ohio Accepts $3.5Mln Deal With Volkswagen in Carbon Gas Fraud Case - Statement

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.