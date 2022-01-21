MQM-P worker shot dead in Tando Allahyar

A worker of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), who was also accused into a murder case, was shot dead on a road outside District and Sessions Court of Tando Allahyar district on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :A worker of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), who was also accused into a murder case, was shot dead on a road outside District and Sessions Court of Tando Allahyar district on Friday.

The police also shot and injured the suspected assailant and took him into custody before shifting him to Liaquat University Hospital.

According to SSP Tando Allahyar Rukhsar Ahmed Khuawarh, slain Khalilur Rehman Khanzada alias Bholu was attacked when he was going to attend a court hearing of the murder case in which he was an accused person.

The SSP told that the police acting promptly to attack fired back on the assailant Asad Jikani who sustained 2 gunshots into his leg.

He added that the police also recovered a Kalashnikov and a pistol from the suspect's possession.

The SSP informed that Khanzada was charged in the murder case of Sindh Taraqi Pasand party's local leader Altaf Jiskani who was killed in Tando Allahyar on November 18,2020.

Aslam Rind, Zameer Rind, Mashooq alias Papu Rind and two unknown assailants were also nominated in the same case under sections 302, 147, 148 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code and 6/7 of Anti Terrorism Act.

The SSP said the district police had arrested all the accused persons but they were later released on the bail.

Rind and Khanzada were to appear in the court on Friday to attend hearing in the same murder case, he added.

He claimed that the police had put in place adequate security arrangements.

The incident's FIR has not been registered till the filing of this report.

The local workers of MQM-P reportedly closed the markets in Tando Allahyar in reaction to the incident.