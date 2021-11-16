UrduPoint.com

MR Campaign: Over 100 Pc Target Achieved On First Day In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:15 PM

Secretary Primary and Secondary healthcare South Punjab Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum on Tuesday said the national campaign against measles and rubella was in full swing in South Punjab and no negligence or slackness will be tolerated in achieving the campaign goals

On the first day of the campaign, the coverage performance of all 11 districts of South Punjab was more than 100 percent. The complete monitoring guidelines have been issued to make the campaign more effective. He said this while addressing a briefing session on the performance of the first day of the measles, rubella (MR) prevention campaign.

On the first day of the campaign, the total target of all 11 districts of South Punjab was 1,236,983, while 1,338,351 children were covered, an official informed during the briefing.

Sharing the breakdown, he said 166,217 in Muzaffargarh district, 117,484 in Bahawalnagar district, 177,161 in Multan district, 188,006 in Rahim Yar Khan district, 134,222 in Bahawalpur district, 106,781 in Khanewal district, 102,783 in Vehari district, 122,919 in Dera Ghazi Khan district, 88,786 children in Rajanpur, 70,133 children in Layyah district and 63,859 children in Lodhran district were vaccinated, he informed.

Meanwhile, the secretary paid a surprise visit to Rural Health Center Shadan Lund District Dera Ghazi Khan where poor sanitation arrangements, improper care of hospital grass plots, presence of stray dogs in premises displeased him.

On unsatisfactory condition of service delivery, Shadan Lund in-charge Rural Health Center Dr Wajahat was immediately removed from his post and Dr. Arish was made the in charge.

Tabassum directed the Director General Health Services South Punjab and Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dera Ghazi Khan to visit the health centers across the district to make the service delivery effective and to provide the best and timely medical facilities to the people.

