MS inaugurates Interventional Cardiac Unit in LU hospital

The Medical Superintendent LU hospital, Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore, Thursday, inaugurated state of the art Interventional Cardiac Unit in civil hospital Hyderabad where angiography of one patient was also carried out by senior cardiologists

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Medical Superintendent LU hospital, Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore, Thursday, inaugurated state of the art Interventional Cardiac Unit in civil hospital Hyderabad where angiography of one patient was also carried out by senior cardiologists.

The MS said with the support of the provincial government and the health department, cardiac units had been established in both hospitals at Hyderabad and Jamshoro to provide modern treatment facilities to heat patients.

Apart from Hyderabad daily thousands of patients belonging to 15 other districts of Sindh visit the hospital therefore modern angiography and angioplasty facilities were being provided to them in the hospital, MS said.

Dr. Pahore said besides cardiac and other diseases, COVID-19 patients were being treated as per international standards in both LU hospitals and isolation wards were equipped with ventilators and oxygen machines.

The Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi, Additional Medical Superintendents Dr. Shahid islam Junjeo, Dr. Shoukat Lakho, Prof. Abdul Ghaffar Memon, Prof. Fashi Hashmi and others were also present on the occasion.