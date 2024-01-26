Open Menu

Much Awaited-rain To Bring Respite To Citizens; Reduce Fog

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) After the prolonged dry period, the much-awaited rain with snowfall over the hills in upper parts of the country during the coming days, as per weather experts forecast, will weaken dense foggy conditions and provide relief to the citizens by improving air quality.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain of light to moderate intensity with snowfall over the hills will lash upper parts of the country with occasional gaps.

The rain will also reduce travel hazards in the fog bearing areas of the country and prove as a sigh of relief for those suffering from viral diseases especially allergy patients.

A westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of the country on January 27 (night), and may persist over upper parts till January 31.

Under the influence of this weather system, light to moderate rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Gilgit- Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar while in Kashmir including Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur from January 27-31.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, light to moderate rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Bunner, Karak, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Kohat from January  27(night) to January 31 with occasional gaps.

In Punjab/Islamabad, light to moderate rain is expected in Islamabad, Potohar region from 27 (night) to January 31.

Light to moderate rain with snowfall over hills is expected in Murree and Galliyat during the period with occasional gaps, while in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali and Sargodha on January 30/31.

Cold and dry and foggy conditions during night and morning hours elsewhere in the province. 

In Balochistan, light to moderate rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Chaman, Barkhan and Makran coast with occasional gaps on January 28/29.

In Sindh, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province with shallow to moderate foggy conditions in upper Sindh.

About the possible impacts and advises, the PMD said that the snowfall may disrupt roads in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli during the forecast period.

The tourists have been advised to remain cautious during the spell. The rain may be beneficial for the standing crops in Barani areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PMD has urged all the concerned authorities to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

