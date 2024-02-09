Muhammad Shehryar Khan Mehr wins NA-193 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian Candidate Muhammad Shehryar Khan Mehr has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-193 Shikarpur by securing 1,31,082 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamat Ulema islam Pakistan candidate Rashid Mehmood Soomro, who bagged 56,153 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 44.53 percent.