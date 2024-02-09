Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman of PML-N wins PP-148 election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won the Punjab Assembly elections from PP-148,(Lahore-IV) by securing 37,998 votes.

According to unofficial results, issued by the returning officer/ECP, the runner-up was Saba Deewan,bagged 31,560 votes.Overall voters turn out remained 36.25pc.