Mujtaba Shuja Ur Rehman Of PML-N Wins PP-148 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 09:40 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won the Punjab Assembly elections from PP-148,(Lahore-IV) by securing 37,998 votes.
According to unofficial results, issued by the returning officer/ECP, the runner-up was Saba Deewan,bagged 31,560 votes.Overall voters turn out remained 36.25pc.
