Multan Electric Power Company Apprehends 425 Electricity Pilferers

Umer Jamshaid 17 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 06:34 PM

Multan Electric Power Company apprehends 425 electricity pilferers

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabbed 425 electricity pilferers, during operation by special task force, during last 24 hours across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabbed 425 electricity pilferers, during operation by special task force, during last 24 hours across the region.

According to official sources, the pilferers managed theft of 4,88,000 units and they were imposed fine over Rs 8.

6 million. The task force conducted raids in Multan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal and Bahawalngar. The 15 cases were also got lodged against power pilferers over involvement in meter tampering, direct supply, meter dead, meter screen wash etc.

