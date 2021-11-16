Murad advises PML-N leadership to avoid targeting state institutions

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed on Tuesday advised the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) to avoid targeting respected institutions of the state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed on Tuesday advised the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) to avoid targeting respected institutions of the state.

Responding to the point of order of opposition leaders in the National Assembly, the minister said that PML-N is habitual of targeting esteemed institutions whenever corruption cases are opened against them.

"They were trying to build this new narrative in wake of their next hearing to make negative impression against the judiciary to get petty gains." This is very unfortunate as rather facing trials in the court they were trying to use impolite language while discussing court matters in public, he added.

He questioned whether present government was involved in Panama leaks or showing offshore companies or any other scandals against Nawaz Sharif and his family which were known to everyone.

He said that this is fact that Nawaz Sharif is a declared absconder and disqualified from the office by the court. He added Nawaz Sharif is not truthful and trustworthy as per the judgment, who has no courage to face the court.

He added, this is also a part of the history that former PM's daughter, Maryam Nawaz, used Calibri font to forge documents about illegal offshore companies, which were mentioned in the Panama papers.

He said that they presented wrong information to the court while denying having all illegal property. He added on failing to satisfy the court they even presented Qatari letter.

He said that PML-N had launched attack on judiciary as it had been doing in the past. He added it is history of PML-N that it had attacked Supreme Court in the past and they will do so whenever they do not get decisions in their favour.

He said that opposition leader could not reply to billions of rupees corruption but they wanted judiciary like Justice Qayum. He said that Nawaz Sharif had looted the national exchequer while Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar and his son-in-law were absconders.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had always used the national institutions for their vested interests.

Ali Nawaz said that incumbent regime was working to prevent the political influence over the state institution but the opposition parties were not supporting the government in this regard.

He blamed that the main purpose of disclosing the statement of the former Chief Justice of Gilgit Baltistan was to effect the upcoming hearing of the Nawaz's Sharif case on November 17.

yaw-muk