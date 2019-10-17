Murad Ali Shah distributes Latif awards in different categories

(@FahadShabbir)

BHIT SHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Shah Latif Award 2019 and other special awards have been distributed among researchers, singers, artists and various other people who had rendered outstanding services in their respective fields on the concluding day of the 276th Urs celebrations of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai on Wednesday evening.

Syed Ali Mir Shah, Din Muhammad Damsaz and Muhammad Talib Kohistani were bestowed with Latif Award as the best researcher, singer and musician respectively. Faqir Gul Muhammad achieved award for singing Shah jo raag while the best Sughar award was given to Dado Dinal Abro on their outstanding services. The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah distributed awards in a ceremony organized by Sindh Culture department here at Latif hall.

Addressing the ceremony, Sindh Chief Minister demanded of the Federal government to convene meeting of council of common interests so that the unresolved issues of the provinces could be resolved.

He said that founder of Pakistan People's Party Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had inaugurated Bhit Shah Auditorium in the year 1962 while Benazir Bhutto Shaheed had served the people of Bhit Shah during her both the tenures as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He said under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari, provincial government of Pakistan People's Party was striving to provide basic services to the common men.

He directed the provincial Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah to arrange meeting with the Secretary Universities and Boards for early resolution of issues pertaining to Sufi University.

The CM said Public school Bhit Shah would be handed over to IBA Sukkur so that student of this area could get better educational facilities at their doorstep.

The provinciail Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mehboobuz Zaman, Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah, Livestock Minister Abdul Bari Pitafi, MPA Qasim Siraj Soomro and others were also present on the occasion.