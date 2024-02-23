- Home
- Murad Ali Shah nominated as CM Sindh CM, Awais Shah PA Speaker, Naveed Anthony Deputy Speaker
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 06:24 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday formally announced that Syed Murad Ali Shah will be the next Chief Minister Sindh while Syed Awais Shah and Naveed Anthony will be the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly.
Addressing PPP Sindh's Parliamentary party meeting here at Bilawal House, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the provincial government will have to show better performance and those educational institutions (Schools) destroyed during 2022 floods should be rehabilitated.
As far as performance is concerned, Sindh Govt should have to compete with Federal and other provincial governments, Bilawal maintained.
He said Agha Siraj Durrani performed well as Speaker Sindh Assembly and now we have decided to get our young members to lead the provincial legislature.
Bilawal said oath-taking of Sindh Assembly members will be held tomorrow (Saturday) and the process for the formation of the new elected government will be started.
He urged the nominated CM Murad Ali Shah to show better performance than the previous tenure and strict actions should be taken against corruption.
Water is a major issue and Syed Murad Ali Shah should have to take up this matter with the federal government and the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) so that it could be resolved at the earliest, Bilawal added.
He said the genuine issues raised by the opposition in the Assembly as well as outside of the legislature should also be resolved by the newly formed provincial government.
He also congratulated all MPAs for their success in the provincial Assembly elections and said elected members performed well during their election campaigns.
The newly elected PPP members of Sindh Assembly including former CM Murad Ali Shah, Sayed Qaim Ali Shah, Faryal Talpur and others were attended the parliamentary party meeting.
