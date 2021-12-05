UrduPoint.com

Murad Saeed Inaugurates Various Road Projects In Umerkot

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 06:10 PM

Murad Saeed inaugurates various road projects in Umerkot

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various projects constructed by the National Highway Authority here in Umerkot on Sunday.

Murad Saeed, during his visit, inaugurated a 26 kilometer section of this road which was constructed from protective embankment (Bachao Band) to Raja Rasti in Umerkot.

He also laid the foundation stone of new projects which will cost Rs 950 million.

This will provide travel facilities to the people of Umerkot, Thar Parkar and the Mirpur Khas.

