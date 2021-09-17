Murtaza Wahab to hold open court on Sept 21

NAUSHEHROFEROZE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Salman Abdullah Murad to hold open court on September 21 in DC office at 12 pm.

According to a handout issued on Friday, they will listen public complaints against Government departments and issue directives for resolving them on the spot.

People were asked to ensure their maximum presence in open court and apprise about their problems.