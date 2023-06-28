Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

(@Abdulla99267510)

Across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Eidul Azha is being celebrated with prayers and greetings. Following the morning prayers, men proceed to abattoirs to begin the sacrifice of animals.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2023) Muslims in various regions and countries, including the middle East, are gearing up to celebrate Eidul Azha despite the challenges they face.

The Arab region is filled with the festive spirit, with many nations organizing traditional events and festivals.

Over 2.5 million Hajj pilgrims and Muslims in Saudi Arabia celebrated Eidul Azha on Wednesday. The Hajj season commenced on Monday, and on the third day of the pilgrimage, Muslims observe Eidul Azha. This day is marked by the symbolic sacrifice of an animal, typically a sheep, to commemorate the devotion of Prophet Abraham, who was willing to sacrifice his son as commanded by Allah. In recognition of his dedication, Allah sent a sheep for sacrifice instead. Despite the economic hardships and armed conflicts in the region, Muslims are determined to celebrate this joyous occasion.

In Palestine and Egypt, mosques were filled with worshippers, and families enjoyed strolling through beautifully decorated streets and public gardens. In war-torn Syria, charitable organizations in Damascus have mobilized efforts to assist the less fortunate.

In Lebanon, Arab pilgrims flocked to the country, coinciding with Eid, resulting in heavy traffic at Beirut International Airport. According to the state National news Agency, over 356,203 visitors have arrived since the beginning of June, bringing much-needed economic relief to a nation grappling with a severe economic and financial crisis. Tourism revenues exceeding $9 billion are expected this year.

Other Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, Iraq, and Qatar, are also observing Eidul Azha on Wednesday.

Eidul Azha serves as a remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim's devotion and loyalty to Allah.

However, in Gaza, Palestinians are experiencing a subdued celebration as they struggle with food shortages and limited resources. With a population of over 2.3 million, many already living in poverty, the soaring prices have made it impossible for them to purchase sheep and cows for the festive occasion. The cost of a sheep has surged from $200-$300 to over $600, while a cow now reaches around $2000. Animal merchants are concerned about significant financial losses due to the combination of weak purchasing power and high prices.

Muslims in the United States, Canada, and Europe are also observing Eidul Azha on Wednesday. While it is not a public holiday in the US, most offices remained open. Some Muslims offer animal sacrifices, typically goats and lambs, while others contribute funds for meat distribution to the impoverished in various countries.

Afghans are also celebrating Eidul Azha on Wednesday. In his Eid message, Mullah Hibbatullah Akhundzada, the Emir of the Afghan Taliban, criticized Israel's treatment of Palestinians and urged the world not to interfere in Afghanistan's internal affairs, emphasizing that they do not meddle in the affairs of other countries. Prior to Eidul Azha, the Taliban leader ordered the release of 2,178 prisoners, and an additional 489 inmates had their sentences commuted, as per a statement from the Supreme Court.

Amid an economic crisis and Western sanctions, Afghans face difficulties in conducting sacrifices.

Eidul Azha will be celebrated on Thursday in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore.