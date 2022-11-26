UrduPoint.com

MWMC Devises Cleanliness Plan For Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam Urs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2022 | 10:50 AM

MWMC devises cleanliness plan for Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam urs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has chalked out a plan for exemplary cleanliness arrangements during the three-day Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam, scheduled to commence on November 30.

A total of 50 workers will be deployed in three shifts for the best cleanliness arrangements during the Urs.

According to the duty roster of the workers, issued on the instructions of the CEO MWMC Haq Nawaz Chauhan, 20 workers will perform duty in the first and second shifts, while ten workers will be on duty in the third shift.

Workers will also be provided with required machinery, including water bowser and compactors.

There will be water sprinkling and lime lining on the roads of Qasim Fort and surrounding roads during the Urs.

Moreover, cleanliness arrangements will also be made at the accommodations of devotees.

The focal person and in-charges have also been nominated for the monitoring of cleanliness arrangements.

Related Topics

Multan Water Company November Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next ..

Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next Week, Meet Kuleba - State Dep ..

10 hours ago
 Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to ..

Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to Support Ukraine - Pentagon

10 hours ago
 US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for ..

US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia Next Week ..

11 hours ago
 Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation for peace, to ..

Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation for peace, to ward off aggression: Prime Mi ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.