MWMC mulls improving performance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Management of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has decided to improve performance of its concerned departments during meeting convened here Tuesday. It was presided over by its Chairman Adam Saeed Ran and CEO Haq Nawaz Chohan.

The meeting had instructed subordinate authority to constitute working plan to start two projects including 'landfill sight' and 'waste to energy' immediately. Executives of related segments of the departments attended the meeting.

It had constituted vigilance committees to ensure monitoring of system adopted at all level in the organization.

Adam Saeed said that the process of purchasing a new landfill site would be started at earliest. A plan should be prepared to repair the rotten containers, he added.

He said that an effective monitoring system at all levels in the Company was his top priority. He ordered to check workers' operation in the field twice during their duty. The target of a clean Multan cannot be achieved without purchase of new machinery, said the Chairman.