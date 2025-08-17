Open Menu

Mystery Of Two-year-old's Death Solved In Sialkot: Child's Aunt Arrested

Published August 17, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Mystery of two-year-old’s death solved in Sialkot: Child’s aunt arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Police have solved the mystery surrounding the disappearance and death of two-year-old Musa, son of Jahangir, from the village of Jodhay-wali, under the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station.

Upon receiving information about Musa’s disappearance last night, SHO Saddar Police Station, Inspector Irshad Ahmed, immediately arrived at the scene with a police team and began a search for the child. The body of the child was later found in an alley near the back wall of a house.

An initial attempt was made to suggest that the child had fallen from the roof and died accidentally. However, according to a police spokesperson, suspicious circumstances prompted an expanded investigation.

Evidence revealed that the child’s aunt, Asma Bibi, acting on the instructions of her husband Muhammad Asif, had suffocated Musa during a fight between children a few days earlier. To cover up the crime, they allegedly threw the child’s body from the roof into the alley to make it appear as an accident.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the child’s father, Muhammad Jahangir, and both accused have been taken into custody.

DPO Sialkot Faisal Shehzad expressed deep sorrow over the tragic murder of the innocent child and stated that those involved in such serious crimes do not deserve leniency.

