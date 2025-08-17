(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division, Amir Kareem Khan, announced that the construction of cultural monuments is progressing rapidly in the City of Saints as part of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s beautification vision, aimed at highlighting Multan’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

The Commissioner inaugurated the latest monument at High Court Chowk. This newly completed landmark, developed in collaboration with the private sector, is the fifth monument of its kind in the city and was designed by the Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP).

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abu Bakar, Khawaja Anis, Khawaja Muhammad Younis, and members of civil society.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan said that the beautification efforts and construction of monuments serve to further enhance the identity of Multan, with these projects being completed on a priority basis.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu appreciated the role of the private sector, stating, “The district administration values the contributions of private entities in enhancing the city’s aesthetics. Alongside monuments, various lighting and landscaping projects are underway to elevate Multan’s visual appeal.”

Residents and civil society representatives praised the divisional administration’s efforts, expressing appreciation for the aesthetic improvements brought about by the new monument. They expressed hope that such projects would not only beautify the city but also strengthen its historic identity on the national stage.