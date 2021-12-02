NA body directs DRAP to ensure availability of life saving drugs in market

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Wednesday directed the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to ensure availability of life saving drugs into the markets.

The body met here under the chairmanship of Khalid Hussain Magsi, which was attend by MNAs, Jai Parkash, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Dr. Nousheen Hamid, Zill-e-Huma, Fozia Behram, Aliya Hamza Malik, Dr. Seemi Bukhari, Dr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Dr. Darshan, Ramesh Lal, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam and Shams-un-Nisa.

The committee also directed the DRAP to ensure that the doctors should write the generic formula instead of the drug name in their prescription for facilitation of the patient. The body further directed the management of the DRAP to provide complete comparison of the drugs prices increased during last three years.

The committee considered "The Drug Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021" moved by Uzma Riaz.

The body was informed that ministry had drafted a new Bill regarding the Drug Regulatory Authority and assured the mover to incorporate her amendments moved in the draft bill thereafter, the mover withdraw her bill.

The committee discussed the current issues of Dengue Virus in detail. The District Health Officer (DHO) informed the body about the campaign launch by the Federal government to eradicate the Dengue Virus in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

He said that more than 4,000 cases were reported in ICT of Dengue Virus out of which more than 97 percent cases were addressed by DHO.

The DHO said that door to door surveillance campaign was initiated at Union Council level for awareness of the public regarding the precaution measures and elimination of Dengue larva. The body considered "The Islamabad Injured Persons Compulsory Treatment Bill, 2021" (Private's Members Bill). As the mover of the Bill did not present in the meeting therefore, the committee decided to reject "The Islamabad Injured Persons Compulsory Treatment Bill, 2021 due to non-presence of his mover since last four meetings.

The committee was further informed that the matter regarding problems of medical students of erstwhile FATA for admission in medical colleges moved by Muhammad Iqbal Khan was already sorted out in the committee.