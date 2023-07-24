NA Body to issue summons of VC IUB over female students scandal

Expressing annoyance over the non-attendance of the meeting by the Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), the National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training decided to issue summons of the said VC for its 43 meeting to be held on 26th July 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Expressing annoyance over the non-attendance of the meeting by the Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), the National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training decided to issue summons of the said VC for its 43 meeting to be held on 26th July 2023.

The decision was taken during the 42nd meeting of the Committee held yesterday in the Parliament House Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, MNA.

The IUB VC was required to attend the meeting (in person) to brief the Committee on an agenda item concerning the affairs of the IUB but he did not turn up.

The Committee also decided to summon District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur on 26 July 2023 to obtain a briefing on the prevailing situation of the IUB.

Regarding the report of the Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC), constituted by the Standing Committee on "The Protection of Family Life and Wedlock Bill. 2023" (moved by Ms. Javairia Zafar Aheer, MNA), the Committee was informed by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) that pursuant to the directions of the Standing Committee, the IDC held its meeting, however, the representatives from Establishment. Finance and Law & Justice Divisions. being members of the IDC, requested some more time to finalize their views.

The Standing Committee, upholding the request in question, directed the FDE to get accomplished the requisite task immediately and submit a report in the next meeting to be held on 26th July 2023.

Moreover, also provide to the Committee with the Policy for deputationists working under wedlock.

NOCs issued by FDE for extension in deputation period with eligibility criterion and undertakings given by the deputationists in that regard, in the next meeting on 26th July 2023.

On the agenda pertaining to the case of Mr. Akhtar Malik, Assistant Professor. Pak Studies, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Islamabad, the Registrar apprised the Committee that there was no case of the said Professor pending in the Hon. High Court.

The Committee Members pointed out that although no case was lying pending in the court of law compliance on the orders of the High Court was pending with the AIOU.

The Committee while pending the agenda, directed the Registrar to implement the requisite decision of the Court and submit a report in the next meeting to be held on 26th July 2023.

Regarding the issues concerning the non-attestation of degrees from various Institutes by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the Committee appointed a Sub-Committee under the Convenership of Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, MNA. The Sub-Committee will hold its meeting on 31 July 2024, at HEC.

On the issue of proposed Institutes/Universities, the Committee directed the HEC to extend fullest cooperation with the management of the said proposed Institutes/Universities in the attainment of the requisite NOCs while the management should fulfill all the codal formalities of the HEC. These Institutes/Universities will commence their academic activities subject to the issuance of requisite NOCS by the HEC.

The meeting was attended by Hon. Members: Ch. Hamid Hameed, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Ms. Mussarat Asif Khawaja, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Mrs. Farukh Khan, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, MNAS, Chairman HEC and senior officers of the Ministry and its subordinate departments.