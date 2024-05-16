Open Menu

NA Deputy Speaker Congratulates KP Governor For Assuming Office

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Thursday congratulated Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor, Fasial Karim Kundi on assuming the office of Governor.

He said the appointment of Faisal Karim Kundi as KP Governor strongly reflected that the party leadership has full confidence in his skills and abilities.

The Deputy Speaker expressed the hope that the new governor of KP would use all his energies for bringing the federation and the province closer. These views were expressed by him during his meeting with KP Governor at Parliament House Islamabad.

Ghulam Musafta Shah said that Faisal Karim Kundi is a sincere, competent and experienced politician under whose leadership KP would march on the road to progress and development. He expressed best wishes for further successes and achievement of KP Governor in coming days.

