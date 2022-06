ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Thursday offered Fateha for mothers of former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-federal minister Dr Farooq Sattar.

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan led the prayer (Fateha) for salvation and eternal peace of the departed souls at the request of Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.