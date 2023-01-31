UrduPoint.com

NA Offers 'Fateha' For Peshawar Mosque Blast Martyrs, Others

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 10:21 PM

The National Assembly on Tuesday offered 'Fateha' for the police officials and civilians martyred in Peshawar's mosque blast, martyrs of the boat capsizing in Kohat, the bus accident in Balochistan and others

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf asked Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali to lead the Fateha.

The House also offered Fateha for the departed souls of the brother of Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel, and father of Member National Assembly (MNA) Qadir Khan Mandokhel.

