NA passes one govt. bill, refers legislative proposal to committee

The National Assembly on Monday passed one governments bill and refereed another legislative proposal to the relevant committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Monday passed one governments bill and refereed another legislative proposal to the relevant committee.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan moved the Publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which was passed by the House.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi introduced the Companies Profits (Workers Participation) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which was referred to the relevant committee for further deliberation.

On behalf of Chairperson Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, a Member of the National Assembly Asiya Azeem presented the report on the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Chairperson Standing Committee on Climate Change Nuzhat Pathan presented report on the Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Chairman Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani presented reports of the committee on the NFC lnstitute of Engineering and Technology Multan (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the National Skills University lslamabad (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on May 23, 2023 (Tuesday) at 01:30 p.m.