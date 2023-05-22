UrduPoint.com

NA Passes One Govt. Bill, Refers Legislative Proposal To Committee

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 09:37 PM

NA passes one govt. bill, refers legislative proposal to committee

The National Assembly on Monday passed one governments bill and refereed another legislative proposal to the relevant committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Monday passed one governments bill and refereed another legislative proposal to the relevant committee.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan moved the Publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which was passed by the House.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi introduced the Companies Profits (Workers Participation) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which was referred to the relevant committee for further deliberation.

On behalf of Chairperson Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, a Member of the National Assembly Asiya Azeem presented the report on the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Chairperson Standing Committee on Climate Change Nuzhat Pathan presented report on the Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Chairman Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani presented reports of the committee on the NFC lnstitute of Engineering and Technology Multan (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the National Skills University lslamabad (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on May 23, 2023 (Tuesday) at 01:30 p.m.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan National Assembly Technology Education May Cabinet P

Recent Stories

Dr Jamal to inaugurate medical dispensary for Jour ..

Dr Jamal to inaugurate medical dispensary for Journalists

2 minutes ago
 Ashrafi thanks China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and E ..

Ashrafi thanks China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt for boycotting G20 meetin ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE Government establishes &#039;Centre for Govern ..

UAE Government establishes &#039;Centre for Government Digital Excellence&#039;

26 minutes ago
 Spain to Prioritize AI Supervision During EU Counc ..

Spain to Prioritize AI Supervision During EU Council Presidency - Government

16 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge ahead of key US debt talks

Stocks diverge ahead of key US debt talks

16 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2018

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.