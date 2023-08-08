NA Speaker bids farewell to parliamentary leaders

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf bid farewell to the parliamentary leaders of various parties present in the House, establishing a new parliamentary tradition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf bid farewell to the parliamentary leaders of various parties present in the House, establishing a new parliamentary tradition.

He held individual meetings with parliamentary leaders, including Mr. Shahz Zain Bugti from Jamhoori Watan Party, Mr. Mohsin Dawar from National Democratic Movement, Mr. Muhammad Afzal Dhandla from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Mr. Muhammad islam Bhootani, Mr. Tariq Bashir Cheema from Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Mr. Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mahar from Green Democratic Alliance, and Mr. Ali Nawaz Shah.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf presented memorable shields to all political leaders, acknowledging their commendable and positive roles in the activities of the 15th National Assembly.

Addressing the meetings, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expressed gratitude to the parliamentary leaders and their parties for effectively fulfilling their roles during the tenure of the 15th National Assembly.

Speaker National Assembly stated, "I am the spokesperson of the hopes of 240 million people of Pakistan. While abiding by the Constitution, we have fulfilled our democratic responsibilities." "During the past one and a half years, all parties have played a crucial role in the effective functioning of the House, Speaker National Assembly emphasized.

The rapid legislation by the parliamentary political parties concerning public welfare, prosperity, and safeguarding public interests in such a short period is unforgettable," Speaker National Assembly noted.

The visiting parliamentary leaders also congratulated Speaker National Assembly for steering the House with utmost positivity and expressed their gratitude for his leadership.

