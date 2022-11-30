UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Pledges Continued Support For Strengthening Democracy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 04:40 PM

NA speaker pledges continued support for strengthening democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Wednesday pledged continued support for strengthening democracy and devoting all energies to complete the mission of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

In his 55th Foundation Day message, being observed on Wednesday with renewed resolve to continue serving the people, the speaker said that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has an enviable history of serving the masses and strengthening democracy in its over a half-century existence.

The speaker said the PPP has offered unprecedented sacrifices for the strengthening of democracy and democratic traditions, adding that PPP has always represented the aspirations of the people, besides giving priority to serving the masses.

He said former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, a great leader who rebuild the country after the dismemberment of the country, had laid the foundations of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in 1967.

He said the country was provided constitution in 1973 under the leadership of prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, with additional assistance from the country's opposition parties. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto initiated the nuclear program in the country in 1974 to make the country impregnable.

Sacrifices made by the party were highlighted and the party member reiterated the resolve to accomplish the mission of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

Highlighting the successes of PPP, he said the 18th constitutional amendment had restored the real spirit of the unanimously approved 1973 constitution. The amendments gave self-governing and financial autonomy to the provinces.

He said the party continued serving the country even after the martyrdom of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto under the leadership of Mohtarma Nusrat Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

Tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto and other leaders who stood firm against anti-democratic and anti-people forces, he said adding that the sacrifices rendered by former prime minister Benazir Bhutto for the promotion of democracy and rule of law would be remembered till last.

Paying rich tributes to martyrs of PPP, the speaker said the party leadership has laid stress on continuing the party mission for the supremacy of the constitution and strengthening democracy to ensure people's rule in all the federating units.

The sacrifices of the party heroes for the sake of democracy, public rights and prosperity would never be forgotten, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Nuclear Nusrat Bhutto All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer ..

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer of women’s rights in Pakista ..

58 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

2 hours ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

2 hours ago
 Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead ..

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead of first Test match

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

4 hours ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.