UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Asks Fazaia Housing Scheme Scam Allottees To File Compensation Claims

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 04:40 PM

NAB asks Fazaia Housing Scheme scam allottees to file compensation claims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked the affected persons of Fazaia Housing Scheme, Karachi to file their claims with Karachi office at the earliest.

According to an announcement of NAB, Karachi, the applications of claims could be submitted during office hours to Investigation Wing I1, old Balochistan, House, near Ziauddin Hospital, Clifton Block-2, Karachi during office hours, further details could be collected from relevant NAB office on phone 021-99251933.

The applications addressing Director General, NAB, Karachi, should have supporting documents including a copy of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), original booking, allotment, receipt of payments made to society.

Every affected person is required to submit his/her claim in person or through authorized representative from Monday to Friday during office hours.

The affected people who have already submitted their original files to NAB till 20/11/2020 but have not yet received their refund amount are requested to visit NAB office for collecting pay orders of their claims.

/395

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan National Accountability Bureau Visit From Housing

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 736 recove ..

1 hour ago

UAE participate in 47th session of Council of OIC ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 61.77 million

2 hours ago

Russia reports 26,683 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development finances US$70 mill ..

3 hours ago

Martyrs&#039; heroics will remain engraved in memo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.