NAB asks Fazaia Housing Scheme scam allottees to file compensation claims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked the affected persons of Fazaia Housing Scheme, Karachi to file their claims with Karachi office at the earliest.

According to an announcement of NAB, Karachi, the applications of claims could be submitted during office hours to Investigation Wing I1, old Balochistan, House, near Ziauddin Hospital, Clifton Block-2, Karachi during office hours, further details could be collected from relevant NAB office on phone 021-99251933.

The applications addressing Director General, NAB, Karachi, should have supporting documents including a copy of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), original booking, allotment, receipt of payments made to society.

Every affected person is required to submit his/her claim in person or through authorized representative from Monday to Friday during office hours.

The affected people who have already submitted their original files to NAB till 20/11/2020 but have not yet received their refund amount are requested to visit NAB office for collecting pay orders of their claims.

