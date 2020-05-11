National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday sought the progress reports on the ongoing three inquiries against 'China Cutting' in the surroundings of Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum, murder of BOL TV anchor Mureed Abbas and illegal appoints, abuse of authority by Chairman Policy Board, SECP Khalid Mirza.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday sought the progress reports on the ongoing three inquiries against 'China Cutting' in the surroundings of Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum, murder of BOL tv anchor Mureed Abbas and illegal appoints, abuse of authority by Chairman Policy Board, SECP Khalid Mirza.

Sharing the details of first inquiry, a NAB spokesman said in a statement that the NAB Chairman had ordered DG, NAB Karachi to conduct inquiry of 'China Cutting' on land in the surroundings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's mausoleum and illegal construction and infringement of building bye laws by Karachi Cosmopolitan Authority.

NAB director-general (DG) Karachi chapter was instructed to scrutinise the roles of the management of Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum, Cosmopolitan Society, abuse of authority by officers/officials of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and negligence from duties.

Sharing details of second inquiry ordered to DG, NAB, Karachi, he said the NAB Chairman had directed inquiry against an accused Atif Zaman, who allegedly looted billions of rupee from TV anchor Mureed Abbas, his friend Khizar Zaman, media persons and others for starting the tyre business.

The inquiry was ordered after receiving a number of complaints from people against Atif Zaman, who allegedly lured people in making investments in the tyre business for handsome profits.

In third inquiry, the chairman had ordered DG, NAB, Rawalpindi to conduct inquiry against Chairman Securities and Exchange Policy Board (SEPB) Khalid Mirza regarding abuse of authority, meddling in SECP affairs, illegal appointments in SECP Policy Board in violations of rules and regulation. The Chairman NAB sought progress report of the case from DG NAB Rawalpindi.

It may be mentioned here that Khalid Mirza has recently resigned from the policy board of SECP.