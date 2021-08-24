NAB committed to logical conclusion of mega corruption cases : Chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Monday said that NAB was committed to the logical conclusion of mega corruption cases by utilizing all available resources as per law.

He stated this while chairing a meeting held to review overall performance of NAB at its headquarters.

Chairman said that NAB has solid evidence of money-laundering of billions of rupees by the big fish which were laundered by opening fake accounts in the Names of 'falooda walas', 'chhabri walas' and 'paupar walas'.

He said that NAB had constituted a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers.

He said the CIT had the services of director, additional director, investigation officer, legal counsel and experts of the monetary and land revenue department which was lending quality.

He said NAB was the focal institution of Pakistan under the UN Convention against corruption and the chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum.

He said NAB was considered a role model organization in SAARC countries.

The Chairman said that NAB from Oct 2017 to June, 2021 had recovered Rs 535 billion from corrupt elements which was a record achievement as compared to other years which showed a commitment and dedication of NAB officers towards performance of their national responsibilities in eradication of corruption from the country.

He said that NAB had recovered Rs 822 billion directly and indirectly since its inception and there are 1273 corruption cases, having an accumulative volume of approximately Rs 1300 billion, under trial in various accountability courts. The performance of NAB has been lauded by reputed national and international institutions. The Bureau is the focal organization of Pakistan under the United National Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).