PM says monitoring Bishkek situation; directs envoy to help Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressing concerns over the situation of violence in Bishkek, directed Pakistan’s Ambassador in Kyrgyzstan Hassan Ali Zaigham to provide all necessary support to the Pakistani students.

The prime minister asked him to personally visit the hostels of Pakistani students and meet them, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The ambassador apprised the prime minister that Pakistani students were safe and those injured were being assisted by the embassy.

The prime minister advised him to remain in contact with the parents and provide them timely information, adding that immediate arrangements should be made for those injured Pakistani students who wanted to return to Pakistan.

The government would bear all the expenses in this regard, he said.

The prime minister, expressing his concerns, further said that he was monitoring the situation himself and would not leave the students alone in this situation.

The Government of Pakistan was in contact with the Kyrgyz government, he added.

“Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan’s Ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance,” earlier, the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

According to Pakistan’s Embassy in Bishkek, foreign students living in Bishkek including those from Pakistan, were subjected to violence by locals in the aftermath of their earlier brawl with Egyptian nationals a few days ago.

As per reports, some hostels of medical universities in Bishkek and private residences of international students including those of Pakistanis were attacked. However, the embassy said that so far, they had received no confirmed reports of death or rape of any Pakistani student there.

“My office is also in touch with the Embassy and constantly monitoring the situation,” the prime minister added.

The embassy has already shared the helpline numbers +996555554476 and +996507567667, and had responded to a hundreds of calls from the students and their families.