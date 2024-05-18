Open Menu

Pakistanis In Kyrgyzstan Should Remain Indoors: Tarar

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Pakistanis in Kyrgyzstan should remain indoors: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that Pakistan's Ambassador in Kyrgyzstan has asked all Pakistanis there to remain indoors, until further instructions.

Using his X account, Tarar said that the government was in touch with the Pakistan's embassy in Kyrgyzstan in this regard.

He said that in case of any emergency, Pakistan embassy could be called on +996507567667 and +996555554476.

Related Topics

Pakistan Kyrgyzstan All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

2 hours ago
 KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibilit ..

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..

11 hours ago
 Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

11 hours ago
 KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility ..

KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..

11 hours ago
 150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team ..

150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..

11 hours ago
Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as ..

Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool

11 hours ago
 Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping ..

Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits

11 hours ago
 First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

11 hours ago
 PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to t ..

PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to technical fault

11 hours ago
 Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza ope ..

Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza operations

11 hours ago
 Slot confirms replacing Klopp as Liverpool manager ..

Slot confirms replacing Klopp as Liverpool manager next season

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan