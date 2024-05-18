Pakistanis In Kyrgyzstan Should Remain Indoors: Tarar
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that Pakistan's Ambassador in Kyrgyzstan has asked all Pakistanis there to remain indoors, until further instructions.
Using his X account, Tarar said that the government was in touch with the Pakistan's embassy in Kyrgyzstan in this regard.
He said that in case of any emergency, Pakistan embassy could be called on +996507567667 and +996555554476.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024
KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..
Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage
KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..
150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..
Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool
Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits
First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier
PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to technical fault
Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza operations
Slot confirms replacing Klopp as Liverpool manager next season
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM says monitoring Bishkek situation; directs envoy to help Pakistani students6 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyz authorities contacted to ensure Pakistani students' safety: Dar46 minutes ago
-
PM says monitoring Bishkek situation; directs envoy to help Pakistani students2 hours ago
-
Embassy advises Pak students to stay indoor amidst violence at Bishkek hostels2 hours ago
-
70% of blaze at Margalla Hills controlled; CDA9 hours ago
-
150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest fire: Romina Khursh ..10 hours ago
-
Wildfire erupts at Margallas' 3km area due to heatwave11 hours ago
-
KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statement to PM: Minister f ..11 hours ago
-
KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statement to PM: Tarar11 hours ago
-
150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest fire11 hours ago
-
PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to technical fault11 hours ago
-
DC directs to ensure supply of drinking water to Suhbatpur12 hours ago