Pakistanis in Kyrgyzstan should remain indoors: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that Pakistan's Ambassador in Kyrgyzstan has asked all Pakistanis there to remain indoors, until further instructions.

Using his X account, Tarar said that the government was in touch with the Pakistan's embassy in Kyrgyzstan in this regard.

He said that in case of any emergency, Pakistan embassy could be called on +996507567667 and +996555554476.