NAB court summons Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Yousaf Gillani in Toshakhana case

The court has summoned former two prime ministers and one President to explain their positions as to why they kept the vehicles in their use and did not return the same to Toshakhana.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2020) An accountability court on Friday summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani in fake bank accounts case.

“Both former Prime ministers and one former President Zardari have been summoned by a NAB court in Toshakhana reference,” the lawyers said.

A prosecutor had earlier told the court that Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif got vehicles from Yousaf Raza Gillani through illegal means.

He said former president had only paid 15% cost of the cars by using his fake accounts, however, Libya and United Arab Emirates (UAE) also gifted him cars when he was serving as president.

NAB officials also accused Asif Ali Zardari of keeping cars for his personal use instead of submitting them to Toshakhana.

They said PML-N supremo obtained vehicle when he was not holding any public office without any application.

The court directed Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Yousaf Raza Gillani to appear before the court and adjourned further hearing until May 29.