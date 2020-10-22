NAB Lahore organizes declamation contest among students of Gujranwala Division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Awareness & Prevention (A&P) Wing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore organized a declamation contest among students of Gujranwala Division.

According to NAB spokesman, the contest was held in Government Post-Graduate College for Girls, Gujranwala which was participated as chief guest by Director Colleges Gujranwala, Syed Mukhtar Hussain Shah, whereas, Director Syed Muhammad Hasnain of NAB Lahore monitored the competition.

The students expressed their thoughts over the topics "Corruption a Social Evil" and "Corruption key Khilaf Awaz Buland Karo" both in English and urdu languages. The college level students participated in the contest with full dedication and passion by expressing their feelings in the way to eradicating the menace of corruption from society.

NAB Lahore's A&P Wing organizes different kinds of competitions like speech, poetry, essay writing, painting and posters competitions among students of school, college and university level with the intention to create awareness against ill effects of corruption. The winning students are awarded with merit certificates, cash prizes and shields on International Anti-Corruption Day being celebrated on December 9 every year. All these competitions would remain continued till commencement of International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9, 2020.