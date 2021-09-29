UrduPoint.com

NAB Not To Spare Plunderers And Looters Of Nation's Money: Chairman

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 07:41 PM

NAB not to spare plunderers and looters of Nation's money: Chairman

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal Wednesday reiterated anti graft watch dog's commitment of not sparing those who have devoured billions of rupees of innocent Pakistanis through corrupt practices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal Wednesday reiterated anti graft watch dog's commitment of not sparing those who have devoured billions of rupees of innocent Pakistanis through corrupt practices.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on mega corruption cases at NAB Headquarters, he said that NAB continues to give high priority to fight against corruption.

He said that NAB has no affiliation with any individual, party or organization but with the country and was performing its duties.

He said that eradication of corruption has become the voice of the whole nation as it not only halted the progress of the country but also usurped the rights of the deserving people. Pakistan was facing the challenge of corruption which was the root cause of all problems being endured by the country.

He said that NAB has chalked out a comprehensive Anti corruption strategy comprising awareness, prevention and enforcement under "Accountability for All" policy.

Besides, overhauling and perfecting working procedures in order to make NAB a more credible and reputed organization to eradicate corruption in all its forms and manifestations.

Chairman NAB said that NAB has rejuvenated by implementing his Accountability for All Policy across the board under the slogan of "NAB's Faith-Corruption free Pakistan." The results have yielded excellent dividends. NAB during the present management has brought big fish to justice for the first time by recovering Rs. 538 billion from corrupt elements directly and indirectly from Oct 2017 to August 2021 that no one previously had ever been able to accomplish since the establishment of the anti-corruption watchdog in 1999, besides overall recovery of Rs. 819 bullion, NAB has filed 1,274 corruption references in the various Accountability Courts which are under adjudication and their approximately worth is 1,305 billion.

Among other achievements of NAB, it has established a state of the Art Forensic Science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi besides establishing its own Pakistan Anti-Corruption Training Academy at NAB Headquarters.

The academy was meant to train and equip its investigation officers with modern techniques to investigate white collar crimes on the basis of lessons learnt in order to eradicate corruption.

In order to streamline the working of NAB, NAB has also ensured that a highest degree of transparency and merit is maintained at all levels of enforcement.

From complaint verification to the final stage of filing a reference full level of transparency is maintained, guided, supervised and closely watched and an innovative concept of combined investigation team (CIT) has been introduced in order to benefit from collective wisdom and to improve the quality of investigation on the basis of solid evidence as per law.

He said that NAB was committed to the logical conclusion of mega corruption, cases of illegal housing societies for depriving thousands of the innocent people from their hard earned money.

He said the housing societies neither handed them over plots nor had returned their hard earned money. "The poor investors are running from pillar to post to get their money back", he added.

He said that NAB has great regard for the business community which was playing an important role in the country's progress. During the present management of NAB, cases of Income Tax, Sales Tax and Under Invoicing have referred to FBR as per law.

NAB has established a special desk under the supervision of the Director at NAB headquarters Islamabad to address the complaints of the business community. The business community leaders from time to time have lauded the efforts of NAB for taking personal interest in addressing their problems timely.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Islamabad National Accountability Bureau Business Poor Bullion Rawalpindi Progress Money August FBR 2017 Post All From Merit Packaging Limited Billion Justice Javed Iqbal Housing

Recent Stories

DC Abbottabad issues release orders of 37 traders

DC Abbottabad issues release orders of 37 traders

5 minutes ago
 Value added exports surge by $3.8b during 2020-21: ..

Value added exports surge by $3.8b during 2020-21: Prime Minister told

5 minutes ago
 YouTube to Remove Anti-COVID-19 Vaccine Content - ..

YouTube to Remove Anti-COVID-19 Vaccine Content - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Defense Conference Involving US, Northern European ..

Defense Conference Involving US, Northern European Nations Launches in Helsinki ..

10 minutes ago
 DC pays visit to Cardiac Centre of BVH

DC pays visit to Cardiac Centre of BVH

10 minutes ago
 KP CM directs implementation of dengue action plan ..

KP CM directs implementation of dengue action plan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.