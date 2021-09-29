National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal Wednesday reiterated anti graft watch dog's commitment of not sparing those who have devoured billions of rupees of innocent Pakistanis through corrupt practices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal Wednesday reiterated anti graft watch dog's commitment of not sparing those who have devoured billions of rupees of innocent Pakistanis through corrupt practices.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on mega corruption cases at NAB Headquarters, he said that NAB continues to give high priority to fight against corruption.

He said that NAB has no affiliation with any individual, party or organization but with the country and was performing its duties.

He said that eradication of corruption has become the voice of the whole nation as it not only halted the progress of the country but also usurped the rights of the deserving people. Pakistan was facing the challenge of corruption which was the root cause of all problems being endured by the country.

He said that NAB has chalked out a comprehensive Anti corruption strategy comprising awareness, prevention and enforcement under "Accountability for All" policy.

Besides, overhauling and perfecting working procedures in order to make NAB a more credible and reputed organization to eradicate corruption in all its forms and manifestations.

Chairman NAB said that NAB has rejuvenated by implementing his Accountability for All Policy across the board under the slogan of "NAB's Faith-Corruption free Pakistan." The results have yielded excellent dividends. NAB during the present management has brought big fish to justice for the first time by recovering Rs. 538 billion from corrupt elements directly and indirectly from Oct 2017 to August 2021 that no one previously had ever been able to accomplish since the establishment of the anti-corruption watchdog in 1999, besides overall recovery of Rs. 819 bullion, NAB has filed 1,274 corruption references in the various Accountability Courts which are under adjudication and their approximately worth is 1,305 billion.

Among other achievements of NAB, it has established a state of the Art Forensic Science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi besides establishing its own Pakistan Anti-Corruption Training Academy at NAB Headquarters.

The academy was meant to train and equip its investigation officers with modern techniques to investigate white collar crimes on the basis of lessons learnt in order to eradicate corruption.

In order to streamline the working of NAB, NAB has also ensured that a highest degree of transparency and merit is maintained at all levels of enforcement.

From complaint verification to the final stage of filing a reference full level of transparency is maintained, guided, supervised and closely watched and an innovative concept of combined investigation team (CIT) has been introduced in order to benefit from collective wisdom and to improve the quality of investigation on the basis of solid evidence as per law.

He said that NAB was committed to the logical conclusion of mega corruption, cases of illegal housing societies for depriving thousands of the innocent people from their hard earned money.

He said the housing societies neither handed them over plots nor had returned their hard earned money. "The poor investors are running from pillar to post to get their money back", he added.

He said that NAB has great regard for the business community which was playing an important role in the country's progress. During the present management of NAB, cases of Income Tax, Sales Tax and Under Invoicing have referred to FBR as per law.

NAB has established a special desk under the supervision of the Director at NAB headquarters Islamabad to address the complaints of the business community. The business community leaders from time to time have lauded the efforts of NAB for taking personal interest in addressing their problems timely.