NAB Prosecutor In Two References Against Zardari Resigns For Personal Reasons

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 05:06 PM

NAB prosecutor in two references against Zardari resigns for personal reasons

Mudassir Naqvi—the NAB prosecutor—was also the team member of six-member prosecution team who investigated the role of former President Zardari in fake bank accounts.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2020) ANational Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor for two references against former President Asif Ali Zardari resigned from his office citing personal reasons here on Friday.

Mudassir Naqvi, the NAB prosecutor, wrote a letter to NAB Director General and tendered his resignation, saying that he was ill and therefore was leaving his job. He also served as team member of six-member prosecution team in the fake accounts case against former President. Naqvi was also given the charge of the Park Lane and money laundering references filed by NAB against Zardari.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, his son Bilawal Bhutto and many others are facing the charges of corruption through fake bank accounts and embezzlement in the financial facility for Park Lane Private Limited and Parthenon (Pvt) Limited. NAB claimed that there was a loss of Rs 3.77 billion because of irregularities. According to the record of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Zardari and Bilawal are 50 per cent shareholders of Park Lane, a real estate firm.

The anti-graft body also alleged that the Park Lane case is being investigated under different sections of NAO 1999 and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 for Zardari's alleged involvement "in extending loan and its misappropriation by M/S Parthenon Private Limited, M/S Park Lane Estate Private Limited and others".

Zardari and other accused are allegedly involved in money laundering of billions of rupees through 29 bank accounts. NAB investigation showed that all these accounts were opened in three banks including Sindh Bank, Summit Bank and United Bank Ltd. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) accused Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others including Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed and his sons over charges of money laundering through fake accounts in 2018. However, later, the case was sent to Rawapindi from Banking Court in Karachi for trial.

Zardari and Faryal Talpur are now on bail in the fake bank accounts case.

